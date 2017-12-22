Marathi cinema is better than Hindi films: Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar, who had supported “Deva” which was not given enough screens as it clashed with Salman Khan’s “Tiger Zinda Hai”, said Marathi cinema has been producing better content than Bollywood. Marathi film “Deva” was reportedly not able to get the prime time and theaters, but after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) wrote to the multiplex and theatre owners, around 295 screens were given to the film.

“This is a very special shoutout for @pramodfilmsnew, my Godfather in the industry… don’t forget to catch their film Deva – Ek Atrangi releasing on Dec 22 at a theatre near you,” Akshay had tweeted after the controversy made headlines.

At an event, Akshay once again addressed the issue and said the matter has been solved now. “Even I had heard that there was some problem (referring to screens to ‘Deva’) but things are solved now. It (‘Deva’) is getting screens. I did speak about it, I tweeted about it. I think the whole thing is solved and it is happening. I think in every theatre one or two screens are given to ‘Deva’. According to me, the kind of content that Marathi cinema has is much better than Hindi cinema. I have seen their films, I have also remade two Marathi films,” he said.

Akshay also spoke in brief about Salman backing out off Kesari, which was a joint production between him, the latter and Karan Johar. “The film is titled ‘Kesari’ and it is being made. I will start this film in January. We will be continuously shooting for it after ‘Padman’ releases. “Karan Johar and I are making it. It did not happen,” Akshay said. Akshay Kumar’s “Padman” will be locking horns with his filmmaker friend Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming film “Aiyaary” next year and the superstar does not seem to be worried about it. The year 2018 will open with “Padman” and “Aiyaary” release on January 26.

Asked about the clash, Akshay said, “Both the films are absolutely different. Neeraj is a dear friend of mine. There is nothing like clash. The word clash is media created. My film might get screened in 2,800 screens or so. Their would be in 1,600-1,800 or more. “There are 4,000-5,000 screens so how come there is a clash. That film is different and so is ours. So there is no clash as such.”