The news of Chris Hemsworth upcoming Netflix movie Dhaka is making rounds and it is also creating a buzz in tinsel town. According to Deadline.com , it will be directed by debutant director Sam Hargrave and it will feature Chris and it will be shot in India and Thailand. The portal had also reported that the film will showcase the story of a physically brave but an emotionally cowardly man who is hired to rescue a kidnapped kid from Dhaka. While nothing more about the flick is out yet, but according to online portal MissMalini the flick will feature Manoj Bajpayee and Randeep Hooda.

Source revealed to the portal that, “While Chris is hired to rescue the kidnapped boy, Manoj Bajpayee will be essaying the role of the boy’s father who is an Indian don. Randeep, on the other hand, will be seen playing the role of Manoj’s right hand, Saju who contacts Chris for the mission”.

Revealing details about Chris’ shooting schedule, the source added, “A part of the film will be shot in Ahmedabad over a schedule of 15 days and the shooting for the same begins in the first week of November. Post which the unit will continue their shooting in Mumbai and later fly to Thailand. Chris will begin his Indian schedule next month.”