Manmarziyaan stars Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu super delighted after receiving letters from Amitabh Bachchan

Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan is slated to hit the screens this Friday and it has been getting great response from the critics and industry insiders. It is rather unconventional to see Anurag Kashyap doing an out and out love story. Apart from Vicky and Taapsee, Abhishek will be seen on screen after a span of two years and positive word of mouth surrounding this movie will surely help him boost his career.

The makers are organised a special screening for the family and friends from the industry and Amitabh Bachchan made it a point to attend it. After watching the film, he took to Twitter share his review. The tweet was rather cryptic but it is obvious that he was praising the film. He said, “There are times when you are so choked with emotion that it is impossible to speak .. or say and express anything .. I am such now .. and there shall be occasion to find out why soon.”

Post this, he sent letters of appreciation to Vicky and Taapsee with a bouquet of fresh flowers. Taapsee who has worked with Bachchan in Pink! Was so elated that she could not believe that she actually got the validation from the legendary actor. She shared a pic of herself holding on to the letter and wrote, “Finally ! THIS LETTER ! A milestone achieved !” Vicky too was extremely excited on getting this recognition and wrote, “THE letter and bouquet every actor is waiting for! Thank You Amitabh Bachchan Sir, this means the world to me!!! @amitabhbachchan Sir #Manmarziyaan.”

View this post on Instagram Finally ! THIS LETTER ! A milestone achieved ! A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee) on Sep 10, 2018 at 9:49am PDT

Vicky will be seen next in Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht whereas Taapsee was seen last in Soorma and Mulk.