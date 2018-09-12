‘Manmarziyaan’ for desi audience, but for international market this is the name; read to know

Abhishek Bachchan is all set to roar at Box office after long two years with his upcoming movie Manmarziyaan. The movie will be screened at Tiff 2018, and for the event Abhishek Bachchan, along with Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and director Anurag Kashyap reached Toronto to grace the screening. However, Abhishek took to his Instagram account to share his ID card which has his picture and name on it but there is one thing more which is grabbing the eyeballs. On the ID below his name it is written ‘Husband Material’.

Abhishek Bachchan captioned the image as, “You think it’s a good time to tell them I’m already married??? #tiff #Manmarziyaan”. So what is Husband Material most of you must be thinking. So the name of the movie is Manmarziyaan for the Indian audience, while for International audience the name of the movie is ‘Husband Material’.

Talking about the film Manmarziyaan aka Husband Material is directed by Anurag Kashyap and it is going to hit theatres on September 14. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu in lead.