Manmarziyaan first look: ‘Paa’ Amitabh Bachchan is proud of Abhishek’s Sikh look

New Delhi: Reacting to Abhishek Bachchan’s first look from ‘Manmarziyaan‘, ‘Pa’ Amitabh Bachchan has said he is proud of him.

The first look of the star cast of Anurag Kashyap’s film – Abhishek, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal – was released on Wednesday where the ‘Guru’ star can be seen donning a turban and beard. The ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ star took to Twitter to share his thoughts about Junior Bachchan’s look.

“T 2750 – #Manmarziyaan .. #AbhishekBachchan .. your Daadi, Teji Kaur Suri pre marriage .. your par Nana Khazan Singh Suri .. your par Naani Amar Kaur Sodhi .. & all related must feel great pride and love for you .. as do I .. ” he tweeted.

The shooting of the film is taking place in Amritsar, Punjab. Co-produced by Aanand L Rai, ‘Manmarziyaan’ is scheduled to release on September 7.