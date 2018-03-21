Manmarziyaan first look: Abhishek Bachchan sports a turban clad look, Taapsee and Vicky are seen having a good time
Mumbai: The makers of Manmarziyaan have released the first look of Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kausal on Wednesday. Abhishek Bachchan, who plays a Punjabi man is sporting a Turban and Taapsee Pannu and Vicky are seen having a good bond and they are happy with each other.
Eros Now shared a poster on Twitter page alongwith caption, “Love against all odds! ?❤️#Manmarziyaan releasing on 7th September. @aanandlrai @juniorbachchan @taapsee @vickykaushal09 @FuhSePhantom
@cypplOfficial @anuragkashyap72”
Love against all odds! 😍❤️#Manmarziyaan releasing on 7th September. @aanandlrai @juniorbachchan @taapsee @vickykaushal09 @FuhSePhantom @cypplOfficial @anuragkashyap72 pic.twitter.com/zPyohof6rc
— Eros Now (@ErosNow) March 21, 2018
Taapsee wrote, “अपने मन का नहीं किया तो क्या किया ! #Manmarziyaan releasing on 7th September. @juniorbachchan, @vickykaushal09 @anuragkashyap72 @ErosNow @aanandlrai @cypplOfficial”
अपने मन का नहीं किया तो क्या किया ! #Manmarziyaan releasing on 7th September. @juniorbachchan, @vickykaushal09 @anuragkashyap72 @ErosNow @aanandlrai @cypplOfficial pic.twitter.com/zAAdGWPwB1
— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 21, 2018
Talking about the film Taapsee Pannu said to PTI that, “‘Manmarziyan’ is not a dark love story. It is typical Aanand L Rai kind. I know Kashyap is known for his darker films, but I think we needed a director who can show characters as grey. Not everyone is black and white, we all are grey. So I think he is the best director to showcase that grey part of everyone.”
The film is directed by Anurag Kashyap and presented by Aanand L. Rai.