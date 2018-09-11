‘Manmarziyaan’ Celeb Review: Bollywood gives thumbs up to Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu’s film

Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu starrer Manmarziyaan is all set to release on September 14, 2018. Manmarziyaan has been creating a lot of buzz amongst the masses for several reasons. Firstly, Abhishek Bachchan is making comeback with the film after 2 years. Moreover, director Anurag Kashyap will be experimenting with a genre of hardcore romance for the first time.

Manmarziyaan is yet to release in theatres but before that, the makers of the film organised few screenings for Bollywood celebrities. After watching the film, Bollywood celebs got impressed with Manmarziyaan and cast’s performances. Many of them, shared their reviews on the social media.

Let’s take a look at what Bollywood has to say about Manmarziyaan:

Two of my most dear friends @juniorbachchan n @anuragkashyap72 have created magic on screen with #Manmarziyaan absolutely loved it !!! @vickykaushal09 n #TapseePannu were amazing as well all the best guys — goldie behl (@GOLDIEBEHL) September 5, 2018

The beauty of #Manmarziyaan lies in the complexities of love n its visual depiction . Three superlative performances and one master director give you a fyaari film . And #Amittrivedi aapne toh home run maar diya. @taapsee @juniorbachchan @vickykaushal09 @aanandlrai sir badhaai 👌 — Saqib Saleem (@Saqibsaleem) September 8, 2018

#Manmarziyaan gives us three real,lovable yet flawed characters . Robbie, Rumi n Sandhu ka ladka win you over . @KanikaDhillon bahut mazaa aaya — Saqib Saleem (@Saqibsaleem) September 8, 2018

Can someone (re)introduce me to bad boy with endearing smile @vickykaushal09 … @juniorbachchan is the guy every woman needs but not one everyone deserves… and @taapsee is such a patakka 💥💥#Manmarziyan was seen last night!! @anuragkashyap72 @aanandlrai — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) September 8, 2018

#Manmarziyaan will take you on a roller coaster ride of emotions questioning morality and love itself but, making you believe in love at the same time. A love story as real as it gets. @anuragkashyap72 thank you for this amazing experience @aanandlrai congratulations 👏🏻👏🏻 — Sunny Kaushal (@sunnykaushal89) September 7, 2018

And @KanikaDhillon what a piece of writing! Such intricacies and layers of emotions. Such depth and details 👏🏻👏🏻 #Manmarziyaan — Sunny Kaushal (@sunnykaushal89) September 7, 2018

@vickykaushal09 bhai bhai! This was a no holds bar performance .. the energy just jumps out of the screen in every frame! It inspires me to see you.. each and every time.. audience ki jaan lega tu??? #Manmarziyaan — Sunny Kaushal (@sunnykaushal89) September 7, 2018

@juniorbachchan it is so good to see you on screen after such a long time. So restrained and so vulnerable! Mann vich halla, halla hai!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #Manmarziyaan — Sunny Kaushal (@sunnykaushal89) September 7, 2018

@taapsee yaar Laal Pari!! Kamaal hi kar diya! Now if anybody asks me who my favourite actor is, I know whose name to take.. that’s all I have to say🙌🏻🙌🏻 big tight hug!! #Manmarziyaan — Sunny Kaushal (@sunnykaushal89) September 7, 2018

Oh yes I saw #Manmarziyaan last night!

&…?

WELCOME BACK @juniorbachchan ! How you have absolutely hit this outta the park AB!

Congrats @anuragkashyap72

The ever growing epidemic @taapsee aur @vickykaushal09 aapke charan kahan hai bhai?! 🙏 @aanandlrai Ek aur imandaar film 🙏 — Mudassar Aziz (@mudassar_as_is) September 8, 2018

We hope Manmarziyaan would impress audiences as well.