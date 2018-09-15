Manmarziyaan: Amidst cancer battle, Sonali Bendre showers love for Abhishek Bachchan film on social media

Actress Sonali Bendre, who is presently in New York, undergoing treatment for metastatic cancer, has showered praises and love for Abhishek Bachchan for his film Manmarziyaan. Sonali tweeted, “Hearing and reading all the fantastic things about #Manmarziyaan! Loads of love and luck, AB @juniorbachchan! Here’s wishing team #Manmarziyaan lots of success.” Sonali, who is battling metastatic cancer, has been sharing photos and updates of her health on her Instagram account.

Among those who appreciated the film include actors Arjun Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Riteish Deshmukh, Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Swara Bhaskar, and Amyra Dastur. A lot of them praised the mesmerizing performances in the movie.

In this movie, Abhishek, Taapsee, and Vicky worked together for the first time, and there is a love triangle between the three. Apart from Manmarziyaan, Abhishek has also signed a film with Anurag Kashyap, Gulab Jamun, where he is going to work with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.