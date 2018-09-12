‘Manmarziyaan’ actress Taapsee Pannu: I have chemistry and biology with Vicky whereas physics and chemistry with Abhishek

Taapsee Pannu is nowadays known for doing variety of roles in films like Pink, Mulk, Judwaa 2 and others. Now, the actress is all set to showcase her bold and beautiful avatar in her upcoming film Manmarziyaan which also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles.

As we have seen in the trailer, Taapsee has done many bold scenes and delivered hard-hitting dialogues in Manmarziyaan. So, in an interaction with Free Press Journal, Taapsee talks about her character in the movie and chemistry between Abhishek and Vicky. When asked about the chemistry with the two actors, Taapsee said, “I have chemistry and biology with Vicky whereas, I share physics and chemistry with Abhishek. We had to show passionate love between Vicky and me from the very first day of the shoot. But with Abhishek, I had time to build up because it starts with zero in the film. It was very necessary to ice-break with Vicky at the initial stage only.”

Speaking about breaking ice with person meeting for the first time, Taapsee said, “I’m very much ace with ice-breaking. I can talk with the unknown person on phone for a longer time. Vicky is very much shy and takes time to open himself whereas, I gelled up with Abhishek very well as we had met twice or thrice due to Mr Amitabh Bachchan.”

Taapsee has always been keeping her personal life secret. When asked about her lack of expressiveness on social media, she said, “I’m very much expressive (laughs). I speak a lot on social media. It’s not necessary to show-off yourself with boyfriend. If I don’t show PDA on social media, doesn’t mean I’m not active on social media. My social media is very hyperactive. I can’t handle much hype than this.”

Taapsee’s Manmarziyaan is directed by Anurag Kashyap and it is all set to hit the screens on September 14, 2018.