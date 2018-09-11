‘Manmarziyaan’ actor Vicky Kaushal: I’m not commitment phobic

After exploring and showcasing his ability as an actor in different and varied films like Raazi, Lust Stories and Sanju, Vicky Kaushal is all set to impress again with his upcoming film Manmarziyaan which also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. Vicky Kaushal is playing a role of commitment-phobic DJ Sands in the film.

When asked about no commitment issue in personal life, Vicky said, “I’m not a commitment phobic. As you fall in love for the first time, you would be more inclined to do some more exciting things. But now as society changes, people have changed their approach towards it. We ask many questions before doing any act in a relationship but don’t want to commit. These things come in relationships but I won’t say I’ll be commitment-phobic.”

Apart from Vicky, his brother Sunny Kaushal has also entered into Bollywood with his praiseworthy performance in Gold. When asked about the friendly competitiveness between two brothers, Vicky said, “We never had competitiveness but yes I felt proud after seeing Sunny on the big screen. At the time of screening, I remembered my dad had told me that you won’t understand our happiness after seeing you on the big screen. But after seeing Sunny getting an appreciation for his performance, I told my dad that now I can feel now what you felt at that point of time.”

Well, Vicky’s chemistry with Taapsee is getting popular among the audiences. Director Anurag Kashyap managed to capture the rawness of relationship between two people. Bollywood celebs have also given thumbs up to the film. Now, let’s see how audiences responds to Manmarziyaan after the release which is on September 14, 2018.