Manisha Koirala, Lisa Ray to star in Rahman’s ’99 Songs’

Mumbai: Actresses Manisha Koirala and Lisa Ray will be seen in Grammy and Oscar winning composer A.R. Rahmans upcoming film “99 Songs”.

Rahman, who has co-produced and written the script of the film, took to Facebook on Wednesday to reveal the cast of the movie.

Directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, “99 Songs” will also feature Raghu Ram and newcomers Ehan Bhat, Edilsy Varghese and Tenzin Dalha.

Earlier, Rahman had shared that the lead couple of the film — Ehan and Edilsy — was chosen from around 1,000 auditions and the movie will have 10 to 12 tracks.

“For the past couple of years, we have taken the time necessary to hold around 1,000 auditions so that we could find the right boy and girl. I think we have found those special people who have brought freshness and talent to the screen,” Rahman wrote.