Manish Paul to make his Marathi debut with ‘Hrudayantar’

Mumbai: Actor Manish Paul is all set to make his debut in Marathi cinema with Vikram Phadnis’ directorial “Hrudayantar”.

“Vikram narrated the script of ‘Hrudayantar’ which I found very interesting. He asked me if I’m interested to play a guest appearance in it and I immediately agreed. Vikram (Phadnis) is supremely talented and I’m happy to be part of his debut Marathi film. It was an interesting experience to shoot with kids,” Manish said in a statement.

The actor will be seen doing a special appearance in Phadnis’s debut directorial. Manish will play himself in “Hrudayantar”.

“Maniesh plays himself in the movie. He plays the role of a celebrity guest at the annual sports day of a school. We have approached Maniesh to play the part because I believe he is very active and popular among the younger generation, especially kids who love him,” Phadnis said.

Phadnis, who is also a known fashion designer, says Manish “has done a fabulous job”

“Having him in this film was just a good experience. Also, it was a different experience for Maniesh to be on a Marathi film set. The whole vibe of sports day was lifted up, thanks to Maniesh.” he added.

Directed and produced by Vikram Phadnis Productions and Young Berry Entertainment, “Hrudayantar” is an emotional drama featuring popular Marathi actors including Subodh Bhave and Mukta Barve.