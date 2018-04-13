Manish Malhotra still expects his phone to ring, and to hear Sridevi and discuss an outfit with her; read his heartfelt note

Mumbai: Fashion designer Manish Malhotra recently revealed his heart-touching feelings on the death of Bollywood actress Sridevi. Malhotra said that he talked with her close friend Sridevi on the night she died. A note published by Vogue magazine revealed words of Malhotra stating about his feelings on the actress’s death.

Manish Malhotra wrote, “This is the first time I’ve lost someone so close, and it feels surreal. I’d known her for 28 years. We were at a wedding together and then, out of nowhere, her sister Srilatha was handing me a silk sari for her funeral. I spoke to her the night she passed away. We talked about everything under the sun, from Janhvi’s film, how beautiful Khushi looked at the wedding to even what she had eaten earlier that day. Even now, so many days later, I still expect my phone to ring, and to hear her discuss an outfit or a project which we can work on together.”

The fashion designer also said that he and Sridevi often used to talk about a variety of topics “I realize gossip never entered our conversations. We talked about clothes, food, movies—all the good things in life. She never wished ill upon anyone, or remarked upon her contemporaries.” He added that Sridevi treated commercial and art-house cinema with equal grace and respect, saying “it didn’t matter if it was a silly scene, a song or a path-breaking performance. If she committed to something, it deserved respect.”

He also recalled how he used to design little lehngas for Sridevi’s daughter Jhanvi during her young days. Presently, he is also working with Janhvi on her debut film ‘Dhadak’. “It’s funny how life comes full circle. I used to make little cholis and ghagras for the girls when they were younger. Now I’m working with Janhvi on her debut. Much like her mother, she’s a bundle of talent and discipline,” he said. Sri Devi passed away at the age of 54 following after a massive cardiac arrest in Dubai hotel on 24th February.