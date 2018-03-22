Manish Giri turns producer

Manish Giri, who will be seen in the second season of Farhan Akhtar’s “Inside Edge”, has donned the hat of a producer for a horror movie titled “Dark” and a short film called “Fire”. Manish is a co-producer of “Fire” along with Vijay Vijawatt.

Manish will also be playing a lead actor in the short film with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap featuring in a cameo. On the other hand, “Dark”, which is based on a true incident that happened in the core of Rajasthan’s Bikaner in 1989, will feature actress Shubra Shetty. “I’m working here in ‘Fire’ as an actor/producer and cinematographer. The project is very close to my heart and I have made it keeping audience reaction in mind. It’s a two-year contract along with Vijay sir’s production house, so after this short film, there are a couple of short films in the pipeline. I’m really looking forward to it,” said Manish.