Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#Oscars2018
#PNBScam
#KartiChidambaram
#RIPSridevi
#NarendraModi
Home / Entertainment / Manish Giri starts no-carb diet for his upcoming web series ‘Inside Edge 2’

Manish Giri starts no-carb diet for his upcoming web series ‘Inside Edge 2’

— By IANS | Mar 06, 2018 09:20 am
FOLLOW US:

Mumbai: Actor Manish Giri is on a no-carbohydrate diet for the forthcoming web series “Inside Edge 2”.

“It’s not simple to go on a carbohydrates-free and sugar-free diet. However, the plan is to give good nourishment to the body by consuming right and eating fresh,” he said in a statement.

Also Read: Don’t think Preity will have issues with ‘Inside Edge’: Richa Chadha

“I am blessed with good heredity and metabolism. I have always had a thin body type. However, I am now planning to achieve a leaner look and make more\ muscle mass on my body. I wish to be fit and healthy,” he added.


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK