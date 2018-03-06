Manish Giri starts no-carb diet for his upcoming web series ‘Inside Edge 2’
Mumbai: Actor Manish Giri is on a no-carbohydrate diet for the forthcoming web series “Inside Edge 2”.
“It’s not simple to go on a carbohydrates-free and sugar-free diet. However, the plan is to give good nourishment to the body by consuming right and eating fresh,” he said in a statement.
“I am blessed with good heredity and metabolism. I have always had a thin body type. However, I am now planning to achieve a leaner look and make more\ muscle mass on my body. I wish to be fit and healthy,” he added.
