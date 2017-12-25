Manish, Avika ‘still best of friends’

Actress Avika Gor says people often talk about her “romantic relationship” with her former “Sasural Simar Ka” co-star Manish Raisinghani, but she asserts they are just the “best of friends”. Apart from acting, the “Balika Vadhu” star enjoys going behind the camera.

“This (directing short films) started because of Manish’s and my fans. Back then in ‘Sasural…’, there were no romantic scenes between me and Manish. Fans wanted us to see us together. So, we wrote a five-minute script and put it on YouTube. People really liked it.

“Manish was always into photography. I was also learning with him. It was interesting then we thought to do something from the heart, and then we started making films. Now, our film is travelling to different parts of the world,” Avika said.

They launched the poster of their short movie “AnkaheeBaatein” at the 69th Cannes Film Festival’s Short Film Corner last year. But the news of the two dating kept popping up. Was she affected? “Absolutely not. I was 13 when all of this (dating rumours) started. He was 32. So there was no point of even thinking about stupid stuff like this. Whenever those articles came, we laughed it off.”

“Even now since we travel together, people talk, but it doesn’t matter. We don’t give any importance to the rumours. We are still best of friends. I don’t have the time to be in a relationship right now,” she added. She is currently seen in the Colors show “Laado – Veerpur Ki Mardaani”.