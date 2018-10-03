Free Press Journal
Manikarnika teaser launch! Check out Kangana Ranaut's queen-like celebrations with Ankita Lokhande and co-stars

Manikarnika teaser launch! Check out Kangana Ranaut’s queen-like celebrations with Ankita Lokhande and co-stars

— By FPJ Web Desk | Oct 03, 2018 02:04 pm
Manikarnika teaser launch, Manikarnika, teaser, Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Manikarnika film, Bollywood, Kangana, Manikarnika teaser

After a lot of sudden exits of actors and controversies, Kangana Ranaut’s much-awaited film Manikarnika saw the light of day, yesterday, when its teaser was launched. The teaser, as expected, got a humongous response by the audience as well as the critics. This definitely made the whole team of Manikarnika so happy that they decided to celebrate it by cutting a celebratory cake.

Kangana’s official Instagram account shared a Boomerang video on Tuesday of her shimmying with Ankita Lokhande, Unnatii Davara, Mishti Chakravarty and Priya Gamre. Decked in a white and golden saree Kangana’s happiness knew no bound in the video.

 


 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

View this post on Instagram

 

#Manikarnika girls at ND studio today Celebrating the response to the #manikarnikateaser #kanganaranuat @lokhandeankita @unnatiidavara

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

Manikarnika is definitely Kangana’s most controversial film ever. The film was earlier supposed to be directed by Ketan Mehta but due to some unknown reason the film went into the lap of national award winning director Krish Jagarlamudi. However, few days prior, there were strong rumors of Kangana being helmed as director for the remaining portions of the film as Krish is busy directing NTR biopic. Not only this even actors like Sonu Sood and Swati Semwal has left the film in midway. While Sonu stated that he doesn’t wish to work with two directors for the same film, Swati’s reasons were unknown.

The film, which was earlier supposed to release in April this year, will now hit the big screens on January 25, 2019.

 

