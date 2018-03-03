Manikarnika: Kangana Ranaut says, ‘Playing Rani Laxmibai most challenging role of my life’

Mumbai: Kangana Ranaut is playing the lead role as Rani Laxmibai in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’. Her royal and fierce avatar as Jhansi Ki Rani is creating much curiosity. Speaking about the role in the film, Kangana said to leading daily, “As the name suggests, the film is a warrior story and also the most challenging role of my life. I had to learn combat skills, sword-fighting, horse-riding and I had multiple accidents. I almost lost my life playing this character. This is as tough as it can get.”

Manikarnika is facing lots of controversy, and was also accused of tampering Rani Laxmibai’s image by alleged wrong portrayal of the warrior. Earlier, the writer of the film, KV Vijayendra Prasad said that the film does not portray Rani Laxmibai’s character wrongly at all. KV Vijayendra Prasad said, “No need to worry about it as I have portrayed her in the most respectable way. She is a warrior who fought against the British. She is my favourite woman leader. I have grown up reading about her. So, I will always portray her in an inspirational way.”

Producer Kamal Jain also rubbished all the rumours about reduction in budget. “These stories are completely untrue. We have not reduced the budget at all and nor do we plan to in the future. I can’t reveal the budget but to put aside the rumours, when we started the film, it was immediately after the failure of Rangoon which was also an expensive period film. That was a bigger disaster as compared to Simran and we started shooting for Manikarnika immediately almost a month after the Rangoon disaster. So when we were aware that Kangana had a disaster like Rangoon behind her and we went ahead with Manikarnika, why should we reduce budget now?” he asked.

‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ also stars Ankita Lokhande, Sonu Sood, Atul Kulkarni and Jisshu Sengupta in vital roles. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.