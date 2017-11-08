Manikarnika: First look of Jhalkari Bai aka Ankita Lokhande revealed on internet

Mumbai: Actor Ankita Lokhande, who will be making her Bollywood debut in Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika, plays a role of Jhalkari Bai in the film.

The Pavitra Rishta actress shared the first look of Jhalkari Bai from the set on her Instagram account along with the caption, ‘jhalkari bai definitely knows the way to even a modern man’s heart ! #Manikarnika @vaibhav.tatwawaadi #ItsBlurForAReason#jhalkaribai’.

Talking about her role to PinkVilla, Ankita stated, “I’d never heard of her before, not many have, but Jhalkaribai was one of the greatest heroes of our proud history. I’m honoured that I’ll be telling her story to the world, fighting alongside Kangana’s Rani Laxmibai.”

According to reports, Ankita and Kangana have shot some scenes together while Ankita also took horse riding lessons for her role in the film.

The film is helmed by Krish and is slated to hit theatres on April 27, 2018.