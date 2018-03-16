Manikarnika: Ankita Lokhande as Jhalkarbai looks stunning in her first look of the film
Kangana Ranaut-starrer ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’ based on Rani Laxmibai is the most awaited film of Bollywood. Kangana’s multiple looks as Rani Laxmibai redefining royalty from the sets was earlier leaked. And now, the look of Jhalkarbai played by ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actress Ankita Lokhande, has been revealed. Ankita herself shared her first look from the film and, needless to say, she looks stunning.
The photo has Ankita wearing Maharashtrian attire, a green nauvari saree with Kamar bandh and traditional but less heavy jewellery, posing gracefully as Jhalkarbai. And looks grounded. To note, this is the first look of Ankita which was released. As per the reports, she plays the role of a Dalit woman.
In case you don’t know, Jhalkarbai was an integral part of Rani Laxmibai’s Army because of her courage and valour. She was also the personal advisor to Rani Laxmibai and played crucial role in the battle that place at the Fort of Jhansi. Her uncanny resemblance to Rani Laxmibai helped her go in disguise and protect her Queen whenever required.