Maniesh Paul earns Rs 2100 on sets of Indian Idol 10; find out how

Mumbai: Singer-composer Anu Malik gave Rs 100 to actor-host Maniesh Paul as the token of love for “beautifully” singing on the set of “Indian Idol”. The host of “Indian Idol” impressed the show’s judges, including Anu, and the contestants with his singing.

Overwhelmed, Anu gave Rs 100 as ‘shagun’ (token) to Maniesh. The guest of the day — singer Kumar Sanu — also gifted Rs 2000 to him. “Maniesh is a very talented boy. He is extraordinary in hosting, but I got to see his singing talent for the first time in the show. Whenever any singer sings beautifully in my studio, I like to gift them something as ‘shagun’,” Anu said in a statement. “When Maniesh left us speechless with his performance, I couldn’t resist myself and the first thing I reached out too was a Rs 100 note which I immediately gifted to him,” he added.