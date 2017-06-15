Maniesh Paul donates 400 pairs of shoes on son’s birthday!

Actor Maniesh Paul will be celebrating his son Yuvaan’s first birthday on 15th June and as a part of the celebrations, Maniesh decided to visit an NGO for the old and homeless people.

“Whenever the actor is in Delhi he makes it a point to visit this NGO. This time too, a day before Yuvaan’s birthday, he visited the place and distributed 400 pairs of footwear and food. He found out that the shelter home houses around 400 people and has made arrangements to provide for all of them,” a source informed.

​Maniesh, who’s crazy about fitness and fashion, also has a great collections of shoes. Not many are aware that the versatile actor has an enviable collection of over 300 shoes.