Manhattan attack happened near Priyanka Chopra’s home

New York: Actress Priyanka Chopra says the attack in Lower Manhattan took place just five blocks away from her house here. “This happened five blocks from my home. As I drive back home from work, dreary sirens remind me that this is the state of the world. NYC. Peace,” Priyanka, who keeps juggling between India and the US, tweeted on Wednesday.

Eight persons were killed and 12 injured after a truck ploughed into pedestrians in Lower Manhattan in New York on Tuesday. The suspect has been arrested.

Priyanka, who is currently shooting for the third season of the American crime drama series “Quantico” here, also paid her condolences to the victims of the tragedy.

“NYC. As resilient as ever. I love you. My condolences to everyone affected by this tragedy,” she tweeted.