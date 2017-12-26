Mandira Bedi shoots ad with husband

Mumbai: Actress Mandira Bedi has shot for a fitness brand commercial with her husband and director Raj Kaushal.

The ad film was shot on Christmas — the same day the couple met for the first time in 1996 when Kaushal was the chief assistant to late filmmaker Mukul Anand and was shooting for a project where Mandira was called for a screen test.

“Raj, over the last year, has been doing some really different and clutter breaking work. So, I was looking forward to working with him for this,” Mandira said in a statement.

“He put a lot of thought into this commercial in terms of location and making it look different and good. And it’s always great to have a comfort level when you work. So, that worked out on all counts. It was a fun shoot,” she added.

Kaushal has directed films like “Anthony Kaun Hai?”, “Shaadi Ka Laddoo” and “Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi”.