Mandira Bedi shares some adorable pictures with her son from Goa

Mumbai: Mandira Bedi is holidaying with her family in Goa. The actress took to Instagram and shared several pictures of herself, enjoying some quality time with her family. She also shared adorable pictures with son where they are seen doing a lots of fun and water sports. The actress shared several pictures of herself, enjoying some quality time with her family.

The 45-year-old actress frequently grabs the eyeballs owing to her fab body. She always has been trolled for the show off her body in bikini. Reacting on such things Mandira said that, “Now things have changed because, with social media, anonymity comes to their rescue. But what I have experienced over these years is that Indian men are cowards. Usually, I don’t pay attention to such comments because on one hand I have women who call me their inspiration and on the other hand I have body shaming comments by men.”

She expressed her views on MTV Troll Police. “Even though I prefer to ignore it but at times, it is very disturbing to read such comments especially with the kind of language trolls use. It feels like an assault. The behaviour of these trolls is stemming from the poor upbringing where women are objectified and confined inside the four walls,” she added.

Here’s the recent picture which has become the talk of the town on Instagram:

