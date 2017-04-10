Actor Manav Kaul will play the on-screen husband of Vidya Balan in a slice-of-life comedy film ‘Tumhari Sulu’. “Our search for the character of Ashok lasted for two months. We finally zeroed down on Manav, who is a fine, seasoned actor capable of blending into different roles. We were looking for someone solid opposite Vidya and Manav fits the bill,” said director Suresh Triveni in a statement. Manav Kaul is best known for his performance as a right-wing politician in the Gujarat-based Hindi drama Kai Po Che!. The film’s shooting will begin later this month. The film is slated for a December 1 release