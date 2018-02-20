A heinous incident occurred in a public place where the women and girl do not understand what to do. A man in BMW was arrested for masturbating in front of Chinmayee Surve wife of actor Sumeet Raghavan on Monday. The incident took place near Parle Tilak School in Vile Parle east. This is not first time that an incident like this has occurred with a lady. Even in Delhi a few days ago, a man was caught masturbating beside a woman in a moving bus and was trying to touch her waist. The video of the man has gone viral and Delhi police announced reward of Rs 25,000 for information on man. Even the Bollywood celebrities have been subject to such incidents and few of the actress have been vocal about it.

Vidya Balan

Tumhari Sulu actress Vidya Balan revealed at Neha Dhupia’s show #NOFilterNeha that she once had to fight with a man, who was masturbating in a first-class local train in Mumbai. She said on the show, “when we told him it’s ladies compartment he said that he didn’t know and would get down at the next station. But instead of getting down, he stood at the door of the compartment.” She said to their horror the man then opened his pants zip standing at the door.

Vidya further says, “Then he opened his pants zip and starts masturbating right in front of us. I had a file book or something in my hand with which I hit him and pushed out of the train. The train had reached the next station luckily, otherwise, he would have died that day.”

Swara Bhaskar

Swara Bhaskar who is always speaking her mind in public and on social media. Once she said that even she faced similar incident and also, she has beaten someone by umbrella in a Mumbai local. While talking to DNA, she said: “I have beaten someone with my umbrella in Mumbai. I was in a train alone — this was my first year in Mumbai — going somewhere to collect a cheque. I was in the first-class compartment and it was in the late afternoon so it was empty. A drug addict got in and when I turned around, I see this man masturbating. For one second, I was scared. It took me a second to realise what was going on, I started yelling at him, and beating him with the umbrella. I tried to catch hold of his collar because I knew the moment the train stops, he will run. I knew I can get him to the police if I hold him back. But the moment the train slowed down, he realised I was holding him to get him to the police, and he jumped off from the other end of the compartment.”

Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna, who is an Indian author, newspaper columinist, producer and actress has spoken about a similar incident at an event in 2015. She said, “She was just 12 years old and it was during a school trip to Hanging gardens in Mumbai.” She further termed such perverts as mentally ill people and said that she was saddened by the state of affairs.