Mumbai: A 59-year-old Mumbai resident has filed a complaint before a court here against the makers of upcoming Bollywood film “Welcome to New York”, alleging that a song in it was “vulgar” and that it hurt the sentiments of a particular community.

The complainant, Harjeet Singh, has moved an application before the court, seeking an order to register a case under section 294 (obscene acts and songs), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts) of the IPC as well as relevant sections of the IT Act against the film’s actor and singer (Diljit Dosanjh), lyricist (Danish Sabri) and music director (Sajid and Wajid). Singh has moved similar applications in courts of Punjab and Delhi as well.

The complainant alleged that the song, “Pant main gun hai”, of the film was “indecent, had patently offensive content and was unfit for public viewing”. Singh also alleged that the song promoted lust, greed, pride and anger.

“The video of the song, showing the lead actor (Diljit) dressed as a Sikh and mouthing obscene lyrics and dancing in an obscene manner, hurts the religious sentiments of Sikhs,” he said.

“Our client, Pooja Films, as the film’s producer, has been receiving numerous telephone calls and many police complaints and pleas in court have been filed, objecting to the lyrics of the song. All these allegations are false and baseless,” Vibhav Krishna, the lawyer representing the film’s producer, said.

The film is slated to be released this Friday (February 23).