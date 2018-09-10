‘Mamu’ Salman Khan teaching nephew Ahil Sharma his first canvas painting is a cute treat of the day; watch

Salman Khan’s never-ending love for his nephew Ahil Sharma has always been proving the star’s gentleness over and over again. His recently viral video is yet another proof of his love for Ahil. Interestingly, Mamujaan Salman Khan was recently captured giving painting lessons to nephew Ahil, which is the cutest treat of the day so far.

Salman Khan’s sister and Ahil’s mother Arpita Khan Sharma shared a lovely video of Mama-Bhanja duo on Instagram and captioned it, “Ahil’s first painting on canvas escapade with Mamu @beingsalmankhan #lovetakesover #loveislove #blessed. Thank you @diekomirza for the lovely video.”

Well, we can see how childlike Salman is lying on the floor and teaching tactics of painting. It seems like Ahil is in fun mood with his mamujaan. Earlier too, during the release of Sultan, Salman had taught little Ahil some of the boxing skills. Ahil had also enjoyed that moment with mamu Salman.

View this post on Instagram Mamu & Ahil Being Sultan @beingsalmankhan @aaysharma A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) on Jul 4, 2016 at 6:48am PDT

On the work front, Salman is currently busy shooting for Bharat which also stars Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Tabu, Disha Patani and others. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is slated to release on Eid 2019.