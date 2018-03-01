Malayalam actress Gilu Joseph’s breast-feeding pictures on the cover of Magazine Grihalakshmi goes viral

Popular Malayalam actress Gilu Joseph has recently given a strong message over the taboo of breast-feeding through her bold photoshoot for the cover of the Malayalam magazine, Grihalakshmi. The 27-year-old is seen breastfeeding a baby on the cover of the magazine.

When Indian Express got in touch with an actress for her gutsy move, she said, “It is a problem to interpret this sexually. Isn’t it a beautiful thing, friends? Why do you think it is wrong? Which god will be angry if you feed your child.” Moreover, when she was asked about her apprehensions in taking up the project, Gilu said, “Nothing can deter me from doing what I feel is right.”

“I am extremely proud of my body and only I exercise rights over it. I only do things that I think is right for me, which is why I had no qualms in taking up this project,” she further added.

Gilu Joseph is not the first one for doing this kind of act. Earlier, India’s popular sitar player Anoushka Shankar had shared her breast-feeding picture on her social media account but it was not for a social cause.

Notably, Gilu Joseph has been getting a lot of praises for her gutsy move. After all in India, women have to be careful while breast-feeding their child. But, this bold photoshoot of Gilu Joseph would surely change people’s mindset.