Malayalam actor Dileep and wife Kavya Madhavan expecting first child; Read details inside

Popular Malayalam actor Dileep is in headlines from last year for wrong reasons. However, seems like the actor has finally got a reason to smile. As per a report in Mathrubhumi, Dileep and wife Kavya Madhavan is expecting their first child. A family member was quoted in the newspaper saying, “All the family members are delighted with this news. Dileep’s daughter Meenakshi will have a sibling now. Kavya and Dileep are very happy about it.”

Dileep and Kavya tied the knot in 2016 after the actor parted ways from his first wife and actress Manju Warrier in 2015. Those don’t know, Dileep already has a daughter Meenakshi from his first marriage who is now living with the actor.

The Malayalam actor is currently out on bail in actress abduction case. His reinstatement in the Association for Malayalam Actors’ Association (AMMA) also quite made headlines after which the actor decided to quite stating he won’t join AMMA until clearing his name.