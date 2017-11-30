Malayalam actor Abi passes away at 49

New Delhi: Popular Malayalam actor and a mimicry artist Abi passed away at a Kochi hospital on Thursday. He was 49.

According to reports, the actor was admitted in a private hospital in Kochi due to drastic fall in platelet counts.

He had performed in more than 50 films.

The actor was also the voice of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan in Malayalam ads.

The actor, whose real name is Habeeb Ahamed, is survived by wife Sunila and two children Ahana, Aleena and Shane Nigam.