Malaika Arora reveals she wants to ensure her ‘BUTT’

Malaika Arora Khan is a perennial hottie. She, like fine wine, ages well and there is not a single moment or a frame where she looks drab. Her kickass fitness regime and her amaze dance moves still garner her lot of publicity and no one would even guess that she has a grown teenage son if no one tells them! Malaika came on a web show recently and revealed a lot more than she intended. Well, Anaita Shroff Adajania, the host asked her about her one asset which she would like to ensure and she, without battling an eyelid said – her ass! Now we know why she said that but we like it how she is unabashedly non-apologetic about indulging in self-love. We dig the obvious in her but above that, her confidence s beyond fab! When she is not turning up the temperature on the Internet by posing for the paps while she waltzes in and out of her gym, she does special dance numbers for movies. Malaika is also a known face on television and has been a judge on many a dance reality shows.

Anaita also indirectly asked Malaika about she dating Arjun Kapoor. She was asked if she would prefer someone who is a decade younger. Tight lipped about her affair she simply said that she likes her men rough and tough. Malaika got separated with husband Arbaaz Khan who is now officially dating Giorgia Andriani. It is touted that Malaika and Arjun might come out with their alleged affair soon.