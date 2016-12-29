Malaika Arora demands Rs 10 crore alimony from Arbaaz Khan

Ever since the first half of 2016, gossip mills have been abuzz about the troubles in the 17 year marriage of Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan. The couple, though remained silent for quite some time, announced their separation which was soon followed by divorce. The duo filed for divorce a few weeks ago and they were spotted outside the family court continuing with the proceedings.

Reportedly, Malaika Arora Khan, who is currently staying with her son Arhaan, has demanded alimony of Rs. 10 crore as divorce settlement. Though neither of them nor their legal teams have divulged any details of the same, we hear that Arbaaz too has agreed to do so over a given period of time.

Amidst several reports about the Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan’s marriage hitting rock bottom, the couple announced about their separation in March on social media. While rumours of a divorce have been doing the rounds ever since then, the couple was spotted together at several family get-togethers and even functions. This, on the other hand, had fuelled up speculations about reconciliation but eventually that died down when the couple was spotted together at Bandra family court filing for a divorce in November.