Malaika Arora finally reveals who she is dating, Arjun Kapoor or someone else

Bollywood’s Munni aka Malaika Arora is fabulous even in her 40s. No one can set the stage on fire as the diva, and no one can make boys go weak on their knees the way this yummy mommy does. Ever since Malaika broke her 18-year long marriage with Arbaaz Khan, the glamorous actress has been constantly linked to some or the other person. Rumours were abuzz that Malaika was dating actor Arjun Kapoor but later reports claimed that she is dating some Mumbai-based businessman. And now, amid speculations, Malaika has finally opened up about her relationship status.

Malaika recently appeared on Neha Dhupia’s talk show BFFs with Vogue with sister Amrita. And when asked when was the last time she was single, she quickly responded saying, ‘Currently’. In just one word, Malaika rubbished all the rumours. However, when she was prodded if she has been lucky in cards or love, she chose the latter. Going by this revelation, she seems happy being single right now.

Meanwhile, on the work front, buzz has it that Malaika might collaborate with ex-husband Arbaaz for ‘Dabangg 3’.