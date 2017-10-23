Free Press Journal
Malaika Arora birthday special: Her unseen pictures with kids are too good to miss

Malaika Arora birthday special: Her unseen pictures with kids are too good to miss

— By Mamta Sonar | Oct 23, 2017 11:00 am


The bombshell of Bollywood Malaika Arora turns 44 today. The fashion diva is a trendsetter in her own way. Over the year, she has made a name as a fashion queen, and a fitness freak even after turning mother of two.

As much she is taking care of herself to being a fit on screen, she is a loving mom as well. On Tuesday, she and her girl gang – Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor and sister Amrita Arora enjoyed a pre-birthday bash dinner in Mumbai. The picture of badass girls went viral on the internet. In the picture, the girls look too cool and sexy.

On her birthday, we bring you some of her and her kids’ unseen pictures…


Shopping time

Some serious post shopping discussions #mommiesandbabies #nyci♥️u @bhavanapandey @rysapanday @iamarhaankhan

A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on

Mere do anmol ratan

Cuties♥️♥️♥️♥️ @iamarhaankhan #yozi

A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on

Throwback picture

Precious precious moments♥️♥️…I guess the rains make me all nostalgic #mommy#babyarhaan #throwback

A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on

Malaika’s boys

My boys morning stroll with their mosquito patches……hehehe #maldives #brothersforever

A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on

Exercise time

Best part bout my weekend …..stay upside down 😂😂#pilatesgirl #ilovepilates .my partner in crime @namratapurohit

A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on

