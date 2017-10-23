Malaika Arora birthday special: Her unseen pictures with kids are too good to miss

The bombshell of Bollywood Malaika Arora turns 44 today. The fashion diva is a trendsetter in her own way. Over the year, she has made a name as a fashion queen, and a fitness freak even after turning mother of two.

As much she is taking care of herself to being a fit on screen, she is a loving mom as well. On Tuesday, she and her girl gang – Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor and sister Amrita Arora enjoyed a pre-birthday bash dinner in Mumbai. The picture of badass girls went viral on the internet. In the picture, the girls look too cool and sexy.

On her birthday, we bring you some of her and her kids’ unseen pictures…

Found my all time fav pic shot 14 yrs back by my fav @farrokhchothia for @feminaindia cover ❤️️❤️️❤️️❤️️#mommy&baby @iamarhaankhan #14yrsthrowback A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Jan 13, 2017 at 8:44pm PST

Shopping time

Some serious post shopping discussions #mommiesandbabies #nyci♥️u @bhavanapandey @rysapanday @iamarhaankhan A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Jul 15, 2017 at 5:56pm PDT

Mere do anmol ratan

Cuties♥️♥️♥️♥️ @iamarhaankhan #yozi A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Jul 7, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT

Throwback picture

Precious precious moments♥️♥️…I guess the rains make me all nostalgic #mommy#babyarhaan #throwback A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Jun 13, 2017 at 9:31pm PDT

Malaika’s boys

My boys morning stroll with their mosquito patches……hehehe #maldives #brothersforever A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Mar 31, 2017 at 7:40pm PDT

Exercise time