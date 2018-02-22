Makers Sajid Nadiadwala and Vijay Singh presented the trailer of India’s biggest action film Baaghi 2!

Marking the second collaboration after Judwaa 2, Sajid Nadiadwala and Vijay Singh presented the trailer of India’s biggest action film Baaghi 2 recently.

Both Sajid and Vijay have collaborated and taken the Baaghi franchise a notch higher and delivered a never seen before action film on the screen and have delivered India’s biggest action film Baaghi 2.

Speaking about the collaboration Vijay Singh shared,”We are very clear that we want to be a very significant part of Bollywood and we understand that to achieve this objective, we do our films, like Jolly LLB etc, but more importantly, I think it’s about working with the best people in the industry and I think that’s where this relationship with Sajid becomes really special”

The trailer of the film showcases jaw-dropping and high octane action sequences which have never been seen before action.

Sajid Nadiadwala is one of the most prominent producers of Bollywood and has a track record of delivering blockbuster hit films as he understands the pulse of the audience and has an amazing understanding of the film business.

On the other hand, Fox Star Studios have always been known to produce successful films pertaining to different genres.

The trailer of Baaghi 2 was released yesterday and was launched on a grand scale.

The trailer of India’s biggest action film has received a thumbs up from the audience and critics too.

The action-packed trailer showcases the return of Ronnie played by Tiger Shroff as he sets out to find a small girl called Riya.

The film also features Disha Pattani in a lead role, Disha is playing the role of Neha who is the love interest of Ronnie in Baaghi 2.

Baaghi 2 also has Manoj Bajpayee, Randeep Hooda and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles.

Co-Produced by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner name Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, ‘Baaghi 2’ is directed by Ahmed Khan and is slated to release on 30th March 2018.