Makers of gold release a special unit awakening the patriot within you

Opting for an unusual and interesting gimmick, makers of Gold released a special unit touching upon the patriotic aspect of the cine-goers. The makers had the audience stand up for the British National anthem making the audience realize the agony of Indians standing in respect for British anthem for 200 years. With Gold, the Akshay Kumar starrer takes us back to the 40s era.

India won its first Gold medal as an independent nation at the Olympics on 12th August 1948. Marking the occasion of 70 years of Free India’s first Gold medal at the 1948 Olympics, the film is set to release on 15th August this year.

The teaser traced the journey of a Hockey manager and his dream to win the first Gold medal for Free India. After having played for the British for years, the earnest ambition to win for the country has won hearts of the audience.

The film has been shot across the UK and India, capturing fascinating aspects of the pre-independent era. ‘Gold’ is a first time association between Akshay Kumar and Excel Entertainment led by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

The film is written and directed by Reema Kagti. It marks the Bollywood debut of actress Mouni Roy opposite Akshay Kumar. It also features Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh and Sunny Kaushal in significant roles. The film is set to release on 15th August 2018