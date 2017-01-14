Makar Sankranti 2017: Priyal Gor to Adaa Khan shares memories of their childhood!

Today people across India are celebrating Makar Sankranti and Pongal. The Makar Sankranti festival celebrates every year on the 14th January. The Indian subcontinent to observe the day which marks the shift of the sun into ever-lengthening days.

Here favourite TV actors shares their memory of Makar Sankranti!

Priyal Gor: I remember my childhood memories is like, When I was small, I went to my Nani’s house. Because, My nani’s locality was Gujrathi. Their tradition is like to flies kites from morning, I also like to flies kites. And we go their we files the kites. Now we grown up and busy with our scheduled. In childhood we enjoy Makar Sankranti by flying Kites and now we are celebrating festival eating sweets.

Adaa Khan – Makar Sankranti I have only childhood memories where I used to fly kites with my dad and with my elder brother. I love eating til ke laddu and halwa. Once I had cut my hand with the Manja and I really didn’t know what to do so I ran down from the terrace as a kid and I don’t want to tell anyone that I had a cut on my hand. So as a stupid kid I went and opened his cupboard and applied after shave cream on my hand which was burning like hell and I yelled so much. Of course I was a kid and I didn’t had sense at that time and that was like the craziest memory that I have. After that I never flied kites and just watch people flying kites.

Laksh – In Delhi kite flying is a big festival and I used to enjoy flying kites with my friends. My mother gets sweets which I relish especially kaale til ke ladoo. Eating til ke ladoos on Sankranti is a tradition and colorful sky makes one feel very good.

Arjun Bijlani – I use to love flying kites but now have been shooting during every Sankranti.I use to fly kites with my father when I was younger I would love to that with Ayaan some day. I’m sure he would love it too. Til ke ladoo is what I used to love.

Jyotsna Chandola: I used to fly kites since childhood when I was in Hyderabad, and we used to celebrate this festival very nicely. I couldn’t fly kites at that times, so I used to fly them with my cousins who were very good at it. I don’t like Khichadi much, but my mom always makes Khichadi during Makar Sankranti so have to eat it.





Nikitin Dheer – I used to celebrate Makar Sankranti while growing up with all my family members. We used to gather at my Nani’s terrace. All the men used to cook some special mutton, we used to eat that with pav and that used to be our feast for the day. We used to spend all day flying kites, our fingers used to get cut, we used to put band-aid on it and continue. So I have very fond memories.

Jasmin Bhasin – The fondest memory of Makar Sankranti is flying kites with cousins on terrace and cutting people’s kites, playing loud music and my mother used to make til ke ladoos. I love to fly kites a lot and Jaipur looks colorful on Makar Sakranti

Sudeepa Singh – This festival is very famous in north. I used to fly kites with our friends and family. There used to be competition ki Kaun kisski patang kaatega. I have very fond memories of my childhood and yes we eat lot of peanuts and sweets.

Mohammed Nazim – In north kite flying is very big festival. I eat til ke ladoo and gajak, I know how to fly kites and its great fun. the sight of colourful kites in the sky remind me of my childhood and I always wanted to fly in life so I came to Mumbai to have a career on TV.

Aniruddh Dave – In my hometown Jaipur kite flying a big thing. To fly kites in sardi ki dhoop is fun. I love eating pyaaz ki kachori and til ke ladoo on Makar Sakranti is amazing. All the relatives and friends come on the roof together and celebrate for two days and we call it choti Sankrant and badi Sankrant.

Himmanshoo Malhotra – The fondest memory of Makar Sankrati would be visiting Ludhiana where I spent many years of my childhood. With my cousins in Ludhiana in winters we used to have a blast. We used to have a bonfire. We used to enjoy so much, I and my cousins used to throw popcorns in the bonfire. Now things have changed of course because when you stay in Bombay, things are different. Everyone is just busy earning money all the time and working has become really really prime important in your own city especially I belong to Delhi and a hard core Punjabi so I miss the festival very much.

Sameksha – In winters in Chandigarh we used to love eating all fried pakoras and chai because of cold weather and there used to be winter vacations and schools would open after Lohri. I remember flying kites with my brother on our roof top and I used to shout and tell him that I will tell mom. When he would run after kites roof to roof and he would hardly let me fly kites as I was always holding that thread (dor).