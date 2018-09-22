Major goof up! Controversy queen Payal Rohatgi tries to explain ‘Rafale Deal’; watch video

It hasn’t been the first time when social media has delved into political debates. Recently former Bigg Boss contestant Payal Rohatgi got into the murky scenario of Rafale Deal. While there are many videos on social media discussing the benefits of the jet deal to the country, its hidden facts and a lot more for and against material, Payal decided to have her own way to explain it in just a minute.

In this video, Payal is seen making comments on a rather ‘hot’ deal that is being discussed on all the leading news channels. Payal, in her capacity, chooses to craft the video to ensure that she delivers her comment in the most precise manner. She takes big names and says “Professionalism is professionalism” and that BJP is somehow associated with Reliance so they want to see the deal through is not credible news.

This isn’t the first time Rohtagi has been vocal about current affairs. She also had her piece to say on cow slaughter during Kerala floods and the triple talaq ordinance recently.