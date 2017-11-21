Majid Majidi feels honoured

The prolific filmmaker says he feels he is more famous in India than in Iran

Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi, who admires Satyajit Ray’s work, says he feels he is more famous in India than in his own country. “It is a great honour for me to be among the Indian artistes and all the Indian big names here. I knew Indian cinema through Satyajit Ray, the famous Indian film director, and it was always my dream to make a film in India,” Majidi said before the screening of his maiden India-set project “Beyond The Clouds”.

Majidi, who is also working on his second India-set project, added: “I believe I am more famous in India rather than (in) my country.” The film, which introduces Ishaan Khatter and Malavika Mohanan, was the opening movie at the 48th International FIlm Festival of India (IFFI), which started on Monday and will go on till November 28. “Beyond The Clouds” highlights the sister-brother bond in a heart-warming way.

“There are many cultural similarities between Iran and India and I was looking for a chance to make a film here in India. So, after years it fortunately happened. It was a wonderful production team to work with, it was an all-Indian crew, so it was a wonderful collaboration between the teams. The film was premiered at the London Film Festival, but for me the real premiere is tonight. I am so excited to see the film, with the Indian audience tonight here,” he said.

Majidi also spoke about Indian film industry by saying that India’s film industry should ensure that the country’s young talent is not stifled. “In India, cinema is like an industry. Young generations do not have chances for innovation in order to express themselves because of the shadow of the industry. Based on my personal experience, I have found out that in India you have brilliant talent but they do not have the chance,” Majidi said.

“We should create a situation that they can express themselves and even make changes in the cinema… What I am saying is that I am not against Bollywood cinema. They have their own way, so they continue in their way,” he said.

He said that if young and talented people do not get a chance to express themselves, they hit a “dead end”. –Agencies