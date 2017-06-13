Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IranAttack
#QatarCrisis
#LondonAttack
#BabriMasjid
#CattleBan
#ChampionsTrophy
#NarendraModi
#SachinABillionDreams
#GST
#KulbhushanJadhav
Home / Entertainment / Main aur mera matin: Salman Khan shares still from `Tubelight`

Main aur mera matin: Salman Khan shares still from `Tubelight`

— By Asia News International | Jun 13, 2017 04:05 pm
FOLLOW US:

New Delhi: Salman Khan, who shares a unique relationship with Matin Rey Tangu, has now given another glimpse of his camaraderie with the child actor.

The ‘Sultan’ star took to Twitter to post a new still from ‘Tubelight’ where he is seen cycling with Matin.

He captioned the picture as, “Main aur mera matin #Tubelight @TubelightKiEid @kabirkhankk”

Directed by Kabir Khan, ‘Tubelight’ also stars Sohail Khan, Zhu Zhu and Om Puri. The flick is slated to release on June 23, 2017.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK