Main aur mera matin: Salman Khan shares still from `Tubelight`

New Delhi: Salman Khan, who shares a unique relationship with Matin Rey Tangu, has now given another glimpse of his camaraderie with the child actor.
The ‘Sultan’ star took to Twitter to post a new still from ‘Tubelight’ where he is seen cycling with Matin.
Main aur mera matin #Tubelight@TubelightKiEid @kabirkhankk pic.twitter.com/JBBv3WNJ1r
— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 13, 2017
He captioned the picture as, “Main aur mera matin #Tubelight @TubelightKiEid @kabirkhankk”
Directed by Kabir Khan, ‘Tubelight’ also stars Sohail Khan, Zhu Zhu and Om Puri. The flick is slated to release on June 23, 2017.