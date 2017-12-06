Mahira Khan, Katrina Kaif pay tribute to legendary actor Shashi Kapoor

New Delhi: Celebrities continue to pay tribute to one of the Bollywood’s foremost romantic icons Shashi Kapoor, who passed away a couple of days ago.

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan too condoled the passing away of Shashi ji by tweeting his iconic song, ‘Likhay Jo Khat Tujhe’ from the film ‘Kanyadan’.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif also posted a heartfelt message on her Facebook account, saying, “Immortalising an era of classic cinema, a legend leaves us with precious memories. Shashiji was and will always be an icon for all of us and generations to come. His impactful contribution to cinema will be cherished forever #RIPShashiKapoor.”

Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor, who passed away on Monday, was honoured with a three-gun salute in the presence of his family and the film fraternity on Tuesday.

The romantic screen icon of the 70s and 80s was given a state funeral, held amid massive security around 12 noon.

Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Salim Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Supriya Pathak, Shakti Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Suresh Oberoi among others were present at the cremation.