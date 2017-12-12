Mahesh Bhatt wants to tell his story via book

Writer-filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt says he wants to reveal the truth about his life in a book. Bhatt attended launch of Aritra Chakrabarty Sengupta’s novel “Introspection” along with Dino Morea.

Asked if he is planning to write an autobiography, Bhatt said: “Whatever work I did was inspired from my personal life. I made movies based on my life. I feel first you have to write it, and then films are being made. Definitely, I would like to reveal truth about my life in a book form…”

Bhatt, known for movies like “Zakhm” and “Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin”, said he is already working on a book with a writer who has been “intensely involved in the process to present my life journey in a book form”.

The veteran filmmaker said there’s a need in present times to encourage young writers. “Today there’s an opportunity to support young writers’ efforts because only a writer can understand how difficult it is to write, especially in times when you do messaging on WhatsApp and don’t use pen and paper. So, I feel whenever you find a person around you who has the ability to tell a story, you should support him/her.”