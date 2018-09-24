‘Mahesh Bhatt is pure magic’, says ‘Jalebi’ actor Varun Mitra

Mumbai: Actor Varun Mitra says filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is pure magic and producer Mukesh Bhatt is all strength. Varun will soon be seen in the producer’s banner Vishesh Films’ forthcoming film “Jalebi”.”Bhatt Saab (Mahesh) is pure magic, and Mukeshji is all strength. While he interacts with your mind and makes sure everything is going fine, Bhatt Saab, speaks to your heart and introduces you to a version of yourself that was buried deep down somewhere,” Varun said in a statement.

Recalling one of his experiences while working with Mahesh, he said: “On day 23, we were shooting a heavy scene and I wasn’t able to get into it. Bhatt Saab noticed my vulnerabilities and pulled me off the set.”As we sat down, he held my hand in silence. We didn’t speak. It was that day and in that moment when I really opened up to him. My vulnerabilities found their way out of my body through my eyes. This gesture made shooting the scene a complete cakewalk.”He calls them his true mentors.

“What has made it so easy to work with them is that they know what you are thinking of at all times. They read the discomfort behind your smile. As a newcomer, there have been times where I would hesitate to say and ask some things. But for Mukeshji and Bhatt saab, they already knew it,” said Varun. Helmed by, Pushpdeep Bhardwaj “Jalebi- The Everlasting Taste of Love” is an upcoming romantic drama. Also starring Rhea Chakraborty and Digangana Suryavanshi, the movie is presented by Vishesh Films in association with Mahesh Bhatt. Produced by Mukesh Bhatt, the film is slated to release on October 12.