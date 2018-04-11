Mahesh Babu gifting iPhone X to assistant directors of ‘Bharat Ane Nenu’ proves he’s a star with a golden heart

Telugu film superstar Mahesh Babu recently gifted the assistant directors of ‘Bharat Ane Nenu’ an iphone X. The actor, who is an icon in the Telugu film industry, is known for his kind heart and good gestures.

The actor’s wife and actress Namrata Shirodkar gifted the assistant directors the cell phone on his behalf. In the past, it has been a common incident where celebrities gift the directors. But this was something new. The superstar is currently preparing up for his new film ‘Bharat Ane Nenu’.

The actor will be playing a role of chief minister in his film ‘Bharat Ane Nenu’. He is confident about the film and is expecting it to be successful. As reported by the Indian Express, the actor said, “When Siva said my character is a chief minister, I was a little afraid in the beginning. It is because I always stay away from the politics. But, when he narrated the story, I was inspired do this film. I also learned a lot while shooting the film.” He further said, “I think this is my finest performance ever. And I will always cherish this.”

He commented on his work with Kiara Advani, as reported by Bollywood Life, “Siva and I decided that the love story in this film is very important and we wanted a new face for the female lead. And I’m very very happy that she did our film.” The film is directed by Koratala Siva and will be released on April 20.