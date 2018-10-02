Maharashtra ‘dahi handi’ pathaks now head to Spain

Mumbai: The Maharashtra state Dahihandi Samanvya Samiti, an umbrella body of all dahi handi pathaks will be participating at the ‘Conquers de Castells’ competition at Spain on October 6 and 7. A team comprising of 18 persons shall take part in the competition which is held once every two years. The competition is being celebrated for the last twenty-seven years.

Abhishek Surve, a member of the Dahihandi Samanvya Samiti told the Free Press Journal that they will not be participating as competitors this time. Surve said, “We are visiting Spain to understand how our govindas can prepare for the next competition which will be held in the year 2020.”

“The idea behind visiting Spain is to take the Maharashtra state govindas on a global platform. Earlier a team of govindas from Jai Jawan pathak at Jogeshwari had visited Spain and formed a human pyramid of five tiers, “he added. During the ‘Concurs De Castells’, total 32 teams each have a group of musicians that play the Toc De Castells song while 6000 spectators are enthralled. The youngest participants at the competition are five year-old children.