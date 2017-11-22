Padmavati row: Maharashtra BJP minister seeks ban on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film

Mumbai: Maharashtra Tourism Minister Jaykumar Rawal today demanded a ban on the screening of the controversy-ridden film “Padmavati” in the state. Rawal has also written a letter to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) demanding that the movie be shown to a committee of expert historians for scrutiny.

“I have written a letter to the chief minister demanding a ban on the movie if it distorted historical facts,” the BJP leader said.

He said any “objectionable scenes” in the movie should be deleted before its release is allowed. Rawal said he has written to the CBFC to cancel the “certificate given to the movie” and that it be shown to a committee of expert historians.

“Requesting the CBFC to immediately cancel the certificate given to the movie ‘Padmavati’. A committee comprising expert historians be allowed to watch the movie and edit the defamatory fantasies for the language, script and scenes which undermines, devalues and insults the great valour and sacrifice of Rani Padmavati which is being worshipped by lakhs of people,” the letter read.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh is based on Rajput queen Padmavati.

Amid rumours that there was a romantic dream sequence between Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji’s characters, various Rajput and other groups have been protesting against the film, alleging it “distorts” history and hurts the sentiments of the people.

Historians are, however, divided on whether Rani Padmavati even existed. Rawal said actor Ranveer Singh should not have played the character of Delhi sultan Alauddin Khalji in the movie.

“He (Ranveer Singh) should have thought what role is he playing,” he said. Khalji has been projected as a hero in the movie and today’s generation believe in movies, he said.

“Do they want them to believe that Khalji was a hero?” the minister asked.

Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh – all BJP ruled states – and Punjab, ruled by the Congress, have already opposed the release of the movie.