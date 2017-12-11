Madonna teases with tour plans

Pop diva Madonna has hinted at planning a tour in 2018 after she took a break from work this year. The 59-year-old singer recently appeared on “Live With Kelly & Ryan”, where she participated in a game ‘Sketching With The Stars’, alongside her friend Anderson Cooper who asked her about her touring plans. To this Madonna said, “Soon. I gotta get my show together. 2017 was soccer mom in Portugal. 2018… I’m coming back, baby. I’m coming for you!” The “Papa Don’t Preach” hitmaker spent the last year in Lisbon, Portugal after her son David, 12, joined football team Benfica FC’s youth academy. Madonna last embarked on a trek in 2016 with her ‘Rebel Heart World Tour’, which concluded in Sydney, Australia on March 20.