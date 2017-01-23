Madhuri, Shilpa, Ranveer, Anushka and many more celeb’s celebrates Umang 2017 in Mumbai

Bollywood bigwigs on Saturday attended the annual Mumbai police show, Umang, in the Mumbai city. The celebrities spotted at the events are Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty, Tabu, Akshay Kumar, Preity Zinta, Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma.

Sushant Singh Rajput rock the stage on Salman Khan songs ‘O O Jaane Jaana Dhunde Tujhe Diwana’ from the films ‘Pyaar Kiya to Darna Kya’. Ranveer in an all-black outfit and kohl-rimmed eyes appeared to be straight out from his Padmavati shoot and looked pleasant as he cheered on during the performances.

A sneak peek at the last night ‘Umang’ performance . “O O jaane jaana” #loveSalmanKhan #lovetheSong

Anushka in a black-red saree and neat high bun appeared to be gorgeous and Shilpa in golden and white saree looks beautiful.

Dhak dhal girls Madhuri Dixit Nene looks pretty in pink saree. While Akshay was seen in a black suit, Preity in her traditional avatar stole our hearts.

TV actor Arjun Bijlani looked handsome and was seen chatting with everyone wearing his signature smile. He bumped into his costar Mouni Roy of previous show Naagin too. Arjun looks vibrant with his positivity as usual.